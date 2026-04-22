Robert Williams News: Plays well off bench
Williams closed Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.
Donovan Clingan has struggled in this series, so Williams may be asked to do a bit more going forward after making a strong impression Tuesday. He will be tasked with slowing down Victor Wembanyama, although San Antonio's franchise player is now in jeopardy of missing time with a concussion.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?23 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2330 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide30 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 2033 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1835 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Robert Williams See More