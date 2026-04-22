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Robert Williams News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:53am

Williams closed Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Donovan Clingan has struggled in this series, so Williams may be asked to do a bit more going forward after making a strong impression Tuesday. He will be tasked with slowing down Victor Wembanyama, although San Antonio's franchise player is now in jeopardy of missing time with a concussion.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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