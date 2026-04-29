Robert Williams News: Scores 11 points in Game 5
Williams supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Williams was incredibly important in this series with his ability to make life difficult for Victor Wembanyama. Injuries have really slowed down Williams' career trajectory, but he managed to play in 59 regular-season games in 2025-26, his most since he played 61 in 2021-22. Across 59 regular-season appearances, he averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 17.1 minutes per contest.
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