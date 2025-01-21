Fantasy Basketball
Robert Williams

Robert Williams News: Set to play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:26pm

Williams (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Heat, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Portland's previous contest due to left ankle soreness. Williams is averaging 3.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.7 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
