Robert Williams News: Steps in as backup center

Williams (illness) tallied four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes in Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Clippers.

After missing the last three games -- first because of rest, and then due to an illness -- Williams made his return to action Thursday and settled back into the rotation as the top backup to starting center Deandre Ayton. While Donovan Clingan (ankle) is out for at least the next week, Williams should have a regular spot on the second unit. However, Williams' playing time may be more suppressed in competitive contests in which the Trail Blazers are likely to lean more heavily on Ayton, who played just 24 minutes Thursday.