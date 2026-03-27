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Robert Williams News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Williams (knee) is available for Friday's game against Dallas.

Williams drew the questionable tag for Friday's game due to a left knee injury, but the veteran center has been cleared to play against the Mavericks. He has averaged 7.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 18.8 minutes per game across 13 outings since the All-Star break.

Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
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