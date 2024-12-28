Robert Woodard Injury: Inactive with illness
Woodard was absent during Friday's 124-117 loss to San Diego with an illness.
Woodard was one of three Hustle players to not be active in Friday's contest as he recovers from a non-COVID illness. Woodard's next chance at returning is Sunday in a rematch against San Diego, but in the meantime he should be considered a game time decision until we learn more about his illness. Woodard has averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 14 contests this season.
Robert Woodard
Free Agent
