Woodard (abdomen) did not play in Saturday's 133-127 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Woodard sat out with an abdominal injury Saturday, and his timeline for a return remains unknown. Over his last 14 games (six starts), the 2020 second-rounder is averaging 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.4 threes in 24.8 minutes.