Robert Woodard News: Finishes in double figures

Woodard collected 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 97-90 loss to the G League Mexico City Capitanes.

Woodard couldn't get much going in the season opener Saturday, but he saw an uptick in opportunities Monday evening and managed to contribute across the board. The Mississippi State product is currently locked into a bench role but has logged 20 or more minutes in each of his two appearances to begin the campaign.