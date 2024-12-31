Robert Woodard News: Returns from illness

Woodard (illness) recorded 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Woodard got back on the floor for Memphis against San Diego and again struggled with his shooting. The 25-year-old is shooting 31 percent from the floor on the season, which does bode well for his chances of making an impact in the G League.