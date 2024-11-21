Fantasy Basketball
Robert Woodard headshot

Robert Woodard News: Scorches net in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Woodard produced 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Memphis Hustle's 123-118 win over the Osceola Magic.

Woodard led the bench in scoring by catching fire from beyond the arc. This production was unexpected to say the least after he was held to three points in each of his previous two appearances leading up to Wednesday.

Robert Woodard
 Free Agent
