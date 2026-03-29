Rocco Zikarsky Injury: Sits out G League game

Zikarsky missed Saturday's 132-117 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue with an undisclosed injury or illness.

Zikarsky was a regular starter for Iowa throughout the season but was unable to appear in the final regular-season contest. The rookie is signed under a two-way contract, but his unavailability barely affects the NBA club as he has been active mostly in the G League. Enrique Freeman could continue to be deployed at center in case Zikarsky remains out for the G League playoffs.