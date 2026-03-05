Rocco Zikarsky News: Big double-double in G League

Zikarsky closed with 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT, 11 rebounds and five blocks in 29 minutes during the G League Iowa Wolves' 136-117 win over the Rip City Remix on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old rookie second-rounder has made a lone appearance with the Timberwolves in 2025-26, and he's likely to continue his development with Iowa as long as Minnesota's frontcourt stays healthy. Zikarsky is averaging 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game over his last 10 G League contests, shooting 54.0 percent from the field during this period.