Rocco Zikarsky News: Double-doubles in G League loss
Zikarsky supplied 15 (7-13, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and four blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 135-120 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Zikarsky recorded his 12th double-double of the season and swatted four shots, his most in a game since Jan. 24. In 34 G League appearances, he is averaging 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.0 blocks across 23.9 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now