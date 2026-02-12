Rocco Zikarsky News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Zikarsky supplied 15 (7-13, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and four blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 135-120 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Zikarsky recorded his 12th double-double of the season and swatted four shots, his most in a game since Jan. 24. In 34 G League appearances, he is averaging 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.0 blocks across 23.9 minutes.