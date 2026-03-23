Rocco Zikarsky News: Leads Iowa with six swats
Zikarsky finished with 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six blocks in 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Iowa Wolves' 109-106 loss to the Texas Legends.
Zikarsky turned in a strong double-double, marking his fourth in as many games. He's also been an absolute force at the rim, where he's recorded 13 total blocks over his last two appearances.
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