Rocco Zikarsky News: Rejoins parent club
The Timberwolves recalled Zikarsky from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.
Zikarsky will rejoin the parent club ahead of Friday's game versus the Mavericks, but with the Minnesota frontcourt at full strength coming out of the All-Star break, the rookie big man is uncertain to be active for the contest. The two-way rookie out of Australia is still waiting to make his NBA debut.
