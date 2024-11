Hood announced Thursday that he is retiring, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hood spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Jazz, Cavaliers, Bucks, Clippers, Raptors and Trail Blazers. Arguably, his best season came in 2017-18 when he made 60 appearances for Cleveland and Utah and averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 26.9 minutes.