Romeo Weems Injury: Out with ankle injury

Weems didn't play Monday against the G League Salt Lake City Stars due to a left ankle injury.

Weems can be labeled day-to-day until more news on the severity of his injury emerges. He hasn't had a big impact during the G League Regular Season, averaging 6.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in six appearances, but Rayan Rupert could see a few extra minutes if Weems misses additional action.