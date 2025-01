Weems (ankle) tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one assist across six minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 124-99 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Weems returned to play after missing 10 days due to a left ankle injury. He made the most of his limited opportunities, drilling a pair of treys for the second time in three appearances.