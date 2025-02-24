Romeo Weems News: Double-doubles in loss

Weems finished with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks across 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Rip City Remix's 98-87 loss to the Texas Legends.

Weems led his squad on the boards, notably grabbing five offensive rebounds. He also continued to contributed as a scorer by reaching double figures for a third straight appearance. Weems is averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals through 16 regular-season appearances.