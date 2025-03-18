Romeo Weems News: Double-doubles in loss
Weems tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Rip City Remix.
Despite his efficient shooting from behind the arc, Weems made just two of his seven two-point shot attempts against Oklahoma City. Despite averaging 25.5 minutes played per contest, Weems is attempting just 0.6 free throws per contest.
Romeo Weems
Free Agent
