Romeo Weems News: Held scoreless again in start

Weems closed with two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Although Weems made his sixth consecutive start Sunday, he's now gone scoreless in three of these outings. Over 11 G League regular-season games as a starter, the 23-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.1 minutes.
