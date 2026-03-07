Romeo Weems News: Inefficient in return
Weems (knee) contributed two points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes during Friday's 132-122 G League win over the Valley Suns.
Weems struggled to score, although he racked up a few rebounds off the bench in his comeback following a three-game absence. The forward was limited to a second-unit role even before being sidelined, so he'll remain a risky source of rebounds without guaranteed playing time in the competition with Andrew Carr and Jayson Kent.
Romeo Weems
Free Agent
