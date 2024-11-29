Ron Harper Injury: Battling ankle injury
Harper didn't play Wednesday in the G League Maine Celtics' 121-114 win over the Raptors 905 due to an ankle injury.
Harper was coming off one of his better performances of the season, dropping 21 points Sunday against Capital City, so this is unfortunate timing for the 24-year-old. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the severity of the injury surfaces.
Ron Harper
Free Agent
