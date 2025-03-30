Ron Harper Injury: Battling illness
Harper didn't play in Saturday's 120-113 G League win over the Windy City Bulls due to an illness.
Harper missed the G League season finale and finished the campaign averaging 17.4 points per game. The two-way wing could see action with the NBA club during the final weeks of the regular season, but the Pistons are battling for seeding and may not have many developmental minutes available for Harper.
