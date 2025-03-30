Fantasy Basketball
Ron Harper Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 11:13am

Harper didn't play in Saturday's 120-113 G League win over the Windy City Bulls due to an illness.

Harper missed the G League season finale and finished the campaign averaging 17.4 points per game. The two-way wing could see action with the NBA club during the final weeks of the regular season, but the Pistons are battling for seeding and may not have many developmental minutes available for Harper.

