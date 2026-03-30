Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Harper (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Harper is an emergency depth piece for Boston, so his status doesn't carry much weight in fantasy hoops.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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