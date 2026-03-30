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Ron Harper Injury: Iffy for Monday with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 12:44pm

Harper is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a right ankle sprain.

With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sitting out Monday, Harper could be part of the Boston rotation Monday, but he'll first need to prove during pregame warmups that he's not hindered by the ankle injury. Harper has appeared in nine of the Celtics' 14 games in March, averaging 4.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per contest.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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