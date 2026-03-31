Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Harper (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday against Miami, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Harper remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game against Atlanta. His status doesn't carry much weight in fantasy hoops, however.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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