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Ron Harper Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Harper exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Hornets due to an apparent right ankle injury, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

With Derrick White (knee) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Harper entered the rotation and logged 10 minutes before heading back to the locker room with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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