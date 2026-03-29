Ron Harper Injury: Leaves for locker room
Harper exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Hornets due to an apparent right ankle injury, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
With Derrick White (knee) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Harper entered the rotation and logged 10 minutes before heading back to the locker room with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter. He can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ron Harper See More
-
NBA Picks
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)17 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Preview: Northwest DivisionJune 20, 2022
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Preview: Pacific DivisionJune 20, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ron Harper See More