Ron Harper Injury: Misses G League game with back injury

Harper didn't play Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls due to a back injury.

Since signing a two-way deal with the Pistons in January, Harper has yet to see action with the parent club and has made all of his appearances in the G League. It's unclear if he'll immediately be ready to return to action for Motor City following the All-Star break, or if he'll need more time to heal from the back injury.