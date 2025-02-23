Ron Harper Injury: Out with thumb injury Saturday

Harper didn't play in Saturday's 127-91 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a thumb injury.

After missing Motor City's final game before the All-Star break due to a back injury, Harper returned to action Thursday and registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 34 minutes. However, the rookie was back in street clothes Saturday with a new injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss.