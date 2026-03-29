Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Harper is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

With Derrick White (knee) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Harper saw increased playing time in the first half. However, he's questionable to return for the second half after heading back to the locker room with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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