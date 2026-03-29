Ron Harper Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Harper is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
With Derrick White (knee) and Jaylen Brown (Achilles) sidelined, Harper saw increased playing time in the first half. However, he's questionable to return for the second half after heading back to the locker room with 7:06 remaining in the second quarter.
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