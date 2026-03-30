Ron Harper Injury: Ruled out with ankle sprain
Harper is out for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a right ankle sprain, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Harper's next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Heat in Miami. With the Rutgers product sidelined Monday, Sam Hauser and Jordan Walsh could pick up a couple of extra minutes on the wing.
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