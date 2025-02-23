Ron Harper Injury: Sits out G League game with thumb issue

Harper didn't play Saturday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 127-91 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a thumb injury.

After missing Motor City's final game before the All-Star break due to a back injury, Harper returned to action in Thursday's win over the Birmingham Squadron and registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes. He's now dealing with a new injury, and it's unclear when he might return to action for Motor City. Harper is on a two-way contract with Detroit but has yet to appear at the NBA level this season and will likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League.