Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Harper (illness) is not seen on Detroit's injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

The two-way player didn't play in Saturday's G League win over the Windy City Bulls due to an illness, but he appears to be healthy ahead of Wednesday's action. Harper hasn't made an appearance with the Pistons yet this year, so his presence won't have a noticeable impact on the rotation against Oklahoma City.

