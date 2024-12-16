Ron Harper News: Adds nine points off bench

Harper (ankle) had nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one block over 18 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Harper hadn't taken the court since Nov. 30 due to an ankle injury, but it didn't take him long to get reacquainted from beyond the arc, where he did all of his scoring Sunday. He's been an unreliable source of scoring production through his first eight appearances of the 2024-25 season, averaging 8.9 points per game in 21.3 minutes.