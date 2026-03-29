Ron Harper News: Available to return
Harper (ankle) is available to return to Sunday's game against the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Harper sustained a right ankle sprain in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return. However, the 25-year-old forward has been cleared to return in the second half.
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