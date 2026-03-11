Ron Harper News: Efficient performance off bench

Harper notched 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 loss to San Antonio.

Harper made the most of his minutes off the bench Tuesday and thrived in the matchup against his brother, Dylan Harper, who plays for the Spurs. The older Harper delivered his best game of the season by a wide margin Tuesday -- for the sake of comparison, his previous season-high scoring mark was 11 points, and this was just the second time he posted double-digit points in 2025-26. Despite the impressive performance Tuesday, Harper is not a player worth targeting in most fantasy formats since he doesn't have much of a role in the rotation. Through 19 appearances and two starts, he's averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists on a mere 11.9 minutes per game.