Ron Harper News: Garbage-time special

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Harper posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across seven minutes during Wednesday's 118-89 loss to the Hornets.

Harper logged seven minutes during garbage time as Boston was blown off the court by Charlotte. Although Harper has seen the court in 10 of the past 12 games, he has been unable to produce anything of note, averaging just 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during that span.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
