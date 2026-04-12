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Ron Harper News: Goes off for career-high 27 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harper supplied 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 victory over Orlando.

Harper played a whopping 37 minutes, tallying a career-high 27 points as the Celtics upset the Magic. With Boston opting to rest its entire starting five, Harper was one of a few players who stepped up, helping deliver arguably the team's most inspiring victory of the season. However, despite this effort, don't expect to see Harper too much during the playoffs, given he has averaged just 10.9 minutes per game through 29 appearances.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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