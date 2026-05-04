Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper News: Logs four minutes in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:46am

Harper closed Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two steals across four minutes.

Harper starting Game 7 was not on anyone's bingo card, but the experiment did not last long. Playing in his third NBA campaign, Harper logged 29 regular-season appearances for the Celtics and averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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