Ron Harper News: Logs four minutes in start

Harper closed Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two steals across four minutes.

Harper starting Game 7 was not on anyone's bingo card, but the experiment did not last long. Playing in his third NBA campaign, Harper logged 29 regular-season appearances for the Celtics and averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.