Ron Harper News: Nails eight triples in G League

Harper tallied 31 points (8-15 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 win over the Cleveland Charge.

All of Harper's team-high 31 points came from behind the arc or the charity stripe during Tuesday's win. The two-way player is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.8 minutes across his six appearances for the Cruise this season.