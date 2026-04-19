Ron Harper News: Not starting in Game 1
Harper won't start in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Harper started in the 113-108 win over Orlando to close out the regular season, finishing with a career-high 27 points. However, with the Celtics starting their usual group in Game 1, as expected, Harper will head back to the bench, significantly reducing his workload.
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