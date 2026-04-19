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Ron Harper News: Not starting in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Harper won't start in Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Harper started in the 113-108 win over Orlando to close out the regular season, finishing with a career-high 27 points. However, with the Celtics starting their usual group in Game 1, as expected, Harper will head back to the bench, significantly reducing his workload.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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