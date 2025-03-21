Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ron Harper headshot

Ron Harper News: Notches 19 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Harper produced 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 109-94 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Harper continues to play a key role on both sides of the court for the Cruise. Across 19 regular-season appearances, Harper holds averages of 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.4 three-pointers.

Ron Harper
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now