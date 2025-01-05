Ron Harper News: On to Detroit with two-way

Harper signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Harper recently finished the 2024 calendar year with the G League's Maine Celtics, averaging 11.5 points while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from deep. Detroit will be the 24-year-old's second NBA team, his first since Toronto in 2023-24. While with that season's Raptors, Harper played only one game, which saw him log an assist in four minutes. He will look for at least somewhat of a more regular role for the Pistons, though his two-way contract suggests that is far from a guarantee for now.