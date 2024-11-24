Ron Harper News: Paces scoring attack in G League
Harper tallied 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 96-93 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Harper led his team in scoring and tied Baylor Scheierman with a team-high six boards. This was a surprising scoring output for Harper, who had been held to nine total points over his last three appearances.
