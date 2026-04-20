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Ron Harper News: Probable for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Harper is probable for Game 2 on Tuesday versus the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain, per Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site.

Harper is expected to be available off the Celtics' bench Tuesday. The Rutgers product played just four minutes during garbage time in Boston's Game 1 blowout win over Philadelphia, so Harper isn't likely to play meaningful minutes.

Ron Harper
Boston Celtics
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