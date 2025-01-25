Ron Harper News: Puts up double-double in G League

Harper tallied 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 94-88 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Harper is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.6 assists across 25.3 minutes per game over his 22 appearances in the G League between Motor City and the Maine Celtics. He signed a two-way deal with Detroit on Jan. 6 but has yet to make his Pistons debut.