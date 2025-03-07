Ron Harper News: Returns to G League action Thursday

Harper (thumb) registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-114 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Harper returned from a two-game absence due to a thumb injury, leading Motor City in points and blocks during the win. The two-way forward has yet to appear in a game with the parent club, and he is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.1 assists across 27.9 minutes per contest in 29 G League outings.