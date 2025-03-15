Ron Harper News: Scores 12 points in G League return

Harper (abrasion) tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 118-109 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

After sitting out Motor City's previous matchup with the Go-Go on Wednesday, Harper was back in action for the rematch and seemingly operated with no restrictions. Harper has yet to make his Pistons debut since signing a two-way deal Jan. 6, but he's been active in the G League this season, averaging 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 27.6 minutes per contest over 32 appearances between the Cruise and Maine Celtics.