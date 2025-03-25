Ron Harper News: Scores 19 in G League win

Harper racked up 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes Monday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 119-115 win against the Osceola Magic.

Harper has had some impressive scoring performances in the G League this season, scoring 19 or more points in four of the last five games for Motor City. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the Cruise.